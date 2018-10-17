GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) It was the deal of a lifetime.
A Scottsdale man says he found a trove of historical artifacts after paying $20 for an abandoned storage unit.
Don Smith says he almost passed up bidding on the contents of the unit because of how it looked.
“Just a bunch of files and Christmas decorations,” Smith said.
But after he won the bid and looked inside, he found a load of antiques.
Smith had stumbled onto almost 200 historical signed letters, documents, watches, cufflinks, and currency that once belonged to U.S. Congressman Henry Ellsworth Barbour of California.
Notable pieces also include two signed letters from Herbert Hoover and an invitation to the groundbreaking ceremonies at the Golden Gate Bridge. There’s also a large collection of Civil War currency.
Erik Hoyer, owner of EJ’s Auction and Consignment in Glendale, says the artifacts could be worth more than $10,000.
The pieces will go up for auction at EJ’s Auction and Consignment at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. Interested parties can place bids in person or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.