SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After three weeks of looking for him, police say they’ve arrested the man clocked driving 119 mph through a Scottsdale intersection.
A red-light camera along Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard recorded the speeding Toyota Celica at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 4. The speed limit in the area 45 mph. Video from the traffic cam shows the car whipping through the intersection and the flashes of the camera.
Police say they identified the driver as Scottsdale resident Dustin Miles Allen.
Officers found Allen, 31, on Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of reckless driving and excessive speeding. Arizona law defines criminal speeding as driving faster than 20 mph over the posted speed limit or driving faster than 85 mph no matter the speed limit. Criminal speeding is considered a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.
“Speeding is unsafe and it is not worth going to jail or worse,” Sgt. Kevin Quon of the Scottsdale Police Department said.