SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 75-year-old Scottsdale man was arrested Sunday after a fire investigation determined he set his own business on fire earlier this month, according to police.
James Richard Waller is being charged with arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage for his involvement in the April 14 fire near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads.
The fire was quickly put out by fire personnel and the businesses sprinkler system.
Police say beside the fire and related damage to High Desert Rugs and Furnishings, several other nearby businesses and vehicles had been vandalized with spray paint.
All of the damage appeared to be related and the fire was suspicious.
During the investigation, evidence indicated Waller, the owner of High Desert Rugs and Hom Furnishings, was responsible for both the spray paint and starting the fire inside his own business.
Waller was arrested and released pending felony charges through the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
The investigation remains ongoing.
