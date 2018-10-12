SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Scottsdale man has been charged with a felony count of vulnerable adult abuse, after his elderly mother was found living in horrible conditions.
Frank Manning, 66, had caretaker power of attorney and was responsible for taking care of his 92-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's.
Last week, a family member came over to the south Scottsdale home do a welfare check on the elderly woman. But when she saw the conditions at the home, she called police for assistance.
When fire crews and police arrived, they reported an overwhelming stench of ammonia. In fact, the level of ammonia in the house made 't an unlivable situation," according to the police report.
In the laundry room, crews found two litter boxes full of cat feces, a pile of cat feces in the corner of the room.
According to the police report, the victim was found lying on the couch in the living room on her side and was not wearing any pants."
The police report also states that "there was a pile of feces that was dried up and caked to her body." There was also fecal matter found under her nails, caked on her lips and stuck in her teeth.
The woman was unable to communicate with rescuers. Police say she couldn't move from the couch, and there were no water glasses within her reach, and the only food found in the house were Hot Pockets in the freezer and protein drinks in the refrigerator.
Police also say that the bathrooms were stained and dirty, and appeared not to have been cleaned "for several weeks, if not longer."
During a later police interview, Manning told detectives he had been away from his mother for a 24-hour period.
When police asked him how she was supposed to eat, he replied "he had gone that long without food and did not think it was a big deal," according to the police report.
When asked about the conditions of the home, the police report states that Manning replied he "had not gotten around to it."
