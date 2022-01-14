SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Scottsdale man has been charged for trying to hire men to kill his ex-girlfriend's dog, prosecutors said. The Arizona Attorney General's Office said 65-year-old Jay Borker thought he was paying two men $15,000 in August. He wanted them to tie his ex-girlfriend up and then kill her dog, court documents said. He apparently wanted to make her suffer, investigators said.
However, he actually hired two Tempe Police Department undercover detectives. Borker was then arrested and his cash bond was set at $5 million. He posted the cash bond and is currently on electronic monitoring, the attorney general's office said. Borker was indicted on conspiracy, money laundering, attempted kidnapping and attempted second-degree burglary charges.