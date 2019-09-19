SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale man accused of stabbing his service dog more than 100 times, killing the animal, has pleaded guilty.
On Thursday, 27-year-old Jacob Bushkin, entered a guilty plea to one count of animal cruelty, according to officials with Maricopa County Superior Court. His trial was supposed to start on that day, but with his change of plea, the trial was vacated.
Back in March, Bushkin told family members his 4-year-old Golden Retriever "Cub" was dead at his home near Thomas and Hayden roads.
Cub was a qualified service animal in the state of Arizona. The dog was specially trained to help Bushkin with his diagnosed mental health issues.
Police say family members found the dog dead inside a garbage can and took Cub to a veterinarian office.
They say the vet noticed dozens of stab wounds and that the dog's throat had been cut as well.
The vet called 911.
"It's heart-wrenching and if somebody did this to a dog, they will probably do it to a person with no qualms at all," the vet said.
"Everyone here is traumatized by it. How can someone do this to an alive dog?" the vet said.
The Arizona Humane Society was also notified and took custody of the dead dog, transporting Cub to Midwestern University in Glendale for a necropsy (autopsy for animals).
Police say the procedure revealed the dog was stabbed more than 100 times, and that the dog was alive when the attack occurred.
Detectives then attempted to contact Bushkin but he refused to talk.
After a search warrant was conducted on his home, further evidence of the crime was located by detectives and he was later arrested at his attorney's office.