BLUE RIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale man faces a kidnapping charge after allegedly forcing a woman into his car along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff Tuesday morning.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, somebody later reported spotting the Jeep Wrangler involved in the I-17 incident at the Mustang Gas Station at Clint’s Wells along Highway 87. That person said a woman was strapped or tied to the front passenger seat. The 911 caller followed the Jeep when it left the gas station and gave its information to a dispatcher.
Using those details, deputies connected the Wrangler to Brandon Thomas Stewart, 23, of Scottsdale. Investigators pinged his phone to narrow down his location. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Officer and a Department of Public Safety helicopter to search an area of Highway 87.
The Jeep was found on Interstate 40 more than an hour east of Flagstaff Tuesday evening and stopped by NCSO and DPS. Investigators say Stewart was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Navajo County Detention Center. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was in the Jeep with Stewart was not hurt.
It’s not clear how or even if Stewart and the woman know each other.