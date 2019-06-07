SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 57-year-old Scottsdale man is accused of having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
On June 6, Scottsdale police detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that hundreds of images and videos were uploaded of 57-year-old Mitchell Mielke sexually exploiting children.
Detectives reviewed the files uploaded by Mielke which contained child pornography. Many of the files showed Mielke sexually exploiting and having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
The family of the victim was contacted. Detectives learned that Mielke was watching the victim for once a week for more than a year.
Mielke was arrested outside his Scottsdale home on Thursday night without incident. He is facing numerous counts of sexual contact with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
