SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale landmark is preparing to shut its doors next week. So if you'd like one last taste of Don and Charlie's food (and one last look at its famed sports memorabilia!) it could be tricky.
Don and Charlie's, a staple in Scottsdale for decades, is closing Wednesday, April 10. So this is the last weekend the restaurant will be in business.
The restaurant's website states: "Grateful for an amazing 38 years spent at Don and Charlie’s. The restaurant is officially closing on April 10, 2019. Stop in for one last time!"
Trouble is, many folks might not be able to stop in for "one last time."
Reservations are full, and there's no wait list. So your best bet to get in is call to see if there are any cancellations, or show up early to try to get a seat at the bar.
Don and Charlie's made news in March, unfortunately, when burglars broke into the restaurant and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of sports memorabilia.
Thieves smashed the glass front door of the restaurant and made off with more than 30 Hall of Fame autographed baseballs that were showcased in a trophy case.
Among the signatures were Fergie Jenkins, Babe Ruth, Joe Dimaggio, and Ernie Banks.
“The balls do represent my life," said owner Don Carson. "Of the 33 balls, 19 of the gentlemen are dead, so it's not like I can call Enos Slaughter or Willie McCovey, who just passed away a couple [of] weeks ago.”
Carson said that each ball that was stolen has a special story of how it was signed by a ballplayer -- either in his restaurant or at a game.
Now, an $11K reward is being offered to catch the crook.
Silent Witness was already offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief.
Then, Carson put up an additional $10,000 of his own money in the hope of getting his baseballs back.
A seven-story hotel is planned for the property. Don and Charlie's will reportedly reopen in two years inside the facility with a pared-down version of the memorabilia.
“It's not the most tragic thing that has happened in the world in last 36 hours, but it is important to me," Carson said. "I’d like to have my stuff come home."
Memorabilia collectors across the country have been asked to be on the lookout for any of the stolen baseballs being sold at sports card shows or on eBay.
If you'd like to dine at Don and Charlie's one last time, you can call and see if there are any cancellations at 480-990-0900.
Don and Charlie's is located at 7501 East Camelback Road in Scottsdale. They officially open at 5 p.m. but if you're trying to get a spot at the bar, we've heard people are lining up early. Good luck!
