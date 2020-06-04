SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several businesses had their storefronts smashed and merchandise stolen in Arizona over the weekend. We're looking at how businesses can protect themselves with insurance.

"When I came into work Monday, I was waiting for the phone calls to start coming in and say, 'Is my business covered?' With all the glass breakage and the theft and the rioting," said Summit Insurance Advisor's Rebecca Hyland.

Hyland said your business is protected from rioting and looting if you have basic property insurance.

"Riot and civil commotion is one of the basic coverages on policy forms," said Hyland.

Hyland said you want to make sure you speak with your insurance agent and make sure but she's confident that a basic coverage plan protects you from rioting and looting. But if your business is not covered and you've been looted, then you're out of luck.

"You're on your own," said Hyland. "I mean, that's it, you're on your own." But it's not too late for local businesses to sign up for coverage if they have not been damaged.

"There are a lot of people who want to self-insure in situations because it'll never happen to them until it does," said Hyland.