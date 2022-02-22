SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners in Scottsdale say their neighborhoods have drastically changed over recent years with more short-term rentals popping up, and they hope the new laws that went into effect in January get enforced.

"I feel like I live in an unregulated, 24/7 after-hours bar district. So when the bar in Tempe or Scottsdale closes, they come home and continue the party here," said homeowner Stephanie Nestlerode. "We chose this area across from the school because we were looking to start a family in a quieter area where we grew up, and it just backfired entirely."

Nestlerode bought her Scottsdale home in 2014 and said she started noticing a difference a few years ago when the housing market got hot.

"A lot busier, a lot of weird Uber and random traffic. Since the short-term rentals have opened, we’ve had people trespassing, very loud," Nestlerode said.

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels in Arizona, across US, with no end in sight Rents have exploded across the country, causing many to fall behind on payments, dig deep into their savings or downsize to subpar units.

Nestlerode said she and her neighbors dread this time of year, when people flock to Arizona to enjoy the weather and popular events, like the WM Phoenix Open.

"The Waste Management Open was pretty interesting for us. We had parties going on all weekend back here; we had a group of women that were pretty crude," she said, adding that it's not limited to any particular event. "The big change comes Thursday night through Saturday or Sunday morning; your yard is a volatile situation. You never know what you’re going to get or what you’re going to hear out back, but it’s going to be loud."

Scottsdale Police say during the week of the WM Phoenix Open, they had 37 calls for service for nuisance parties, 17 of which were at short-term rental properties. They said no citations were given throughout the week.

"Now there’s parts in there we have to analyze — is this reaching the threshold of a citation or a warning? But that’s for us to determine when we go out there to the scene," said Sgt. Kevin Quon. "Is this reaching the threshold of noise? Is it causing 15 neighbors to call because they’re being disturbed? Is it one? Everything is on a case by case basis."

Last month, new laws went into effect that are meant to keep short-term rentals in check. The laws allow police to issue citations to both the renters and the property owners. It also requires the owners to provide an emergency contact that responds to the property within an hour of police arriving. Sgt. Quon said it would take some time to see if the new laws are effective.

"Be a good neighbor. That’s our only care. You wouldn’t want to have people in your neighborhood that are disturbing, so just remember that when you’re on vacation," Sgt. Quon said.

Paradise Valley to enforce new rules combating short-term rental disturbances New rules are set to be approved by the town council on January 27 aim to reduce nuisance and illegal activities.

Nestlerode said she's had to file noise complaints on more than one occasion.

"They want to have fun, and honestly, they’re paying money, they’re entitled to that, but for those of us in these middle-class neighborhoods that are some of Scottsdale’s best known and best-loved for raising families, that’s not what we agreed to," Nestlerode said. "From an insurance standpoint, from a neighbor standpoint, it’s a nightmare. It’s commercial foot traffic on that property every day. It’s not consistent enough to even update policies to reflect who’s staying there, and if they wander onto my property as they often do to take photos with my neighbor’s cactus or what have you, that then becomes my liability as well."

Nestlerode and other homeowners dealing with the same issues are advocating for legislation on a statewide level. "I think there needs to be some kind of a regulation that keeps these consistently commercial properties outside of a residential area like this," Nestlerode said.