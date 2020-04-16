Hiker treated for snakebite

Scottsdale fire paramedics assisted a hiker from the Fraesfield Trailhead Thursday morning after they were bitten by a snake.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A hiker in north Scottsdale was rescued from a hiking trail Thursday morning after she was bitten by a snake.

Scottsdale Fire officials responded to the Fraesfield Trailhead, near East Rio Verde Drive and 136th Street, around 10 a.m. and found the injured woman on the trail.

Injured hiker

Scottsdale fire crews use a big wheel to take a hiker who was bitten by a snake down the trail.

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene as the fire crews used a big wheel apparatus to get the woman to the parking lot at the trailhead. Her condition is not known at this time.

Now that the weather is warming up, snake sightings are increasing in numbers as well. Earlier this month a hiker in the McDowell Mountains was treated for a rattlesnake bite. 

 

