SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fans of the Crawley family and the Downton Estate are in luck.
In anticipation of the opening of the film "Downton Abbey", based on the PBS television series by the same name, Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale has an exclusive display featuring an authentic costume worn by actress Maggie Smith for her portrayal of Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.
The intricate 1920s-period costume was created by designer Anna Robbins and will be on display until Oct. 4.
Guests will have a chance to see the film on Friday, Sept. 20 but the tickets are on sale now at theater box offices and Harkins.com.