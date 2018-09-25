SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe man who runs a gym in Scottsdale is facing a sex assault charge after a woman said he raped her at her home.
Police arrested Tevin Terrell Favor, 26, at the woman’s Scottsdale apartment early Sunday morning.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement Favor and the alleged victim met a couple of weeks ago.
The woman said Favor told her he owns a gym called Better Late Than Never, gave her his business card and told her to call him. She did not.
The woman told police Favor found her on Instagram and messaged her asking why she never contacted him.
“They continued to chat via Instagram messaging and he told her she should come out with him,” according to Favor’s court documents. “They planned to hang out for the first-time (sic) last night with friends.”
Police say the woman, a friend and Favor started their Saturday night with a tequila shot each and then went to a party where they continued to drink. A group from the party when to a bar in Old Town Scottsdale and then the woman and her friend moved on to another bar before taking an Uber home.
After the pair got back to the alleged victim’s home, she told police Favor called her and told her he was coming over.
“When they arrived, he suggested their go into her bedroom, so they didn’t wake up her friend [who had fallen asleep] on the couch,” reads the probable cause statement.
According to what the woman told police, she and Favor talked for a bit and then “she laid done on her stomach on her bed because she was tired.” She said that’s when Favor raped her.
Afterward, she told her friend what happened.
“The defendant was asked multiple times to leave and he did not,” according to the court documents.
The paperwork says she was “hysterically crying” when she called 911 on her friend’s phone.
When police spoke with Favor, his recounting of the night was the same as the woman’s – until they were back at her apartment.
He said they started kissing while watching TV on the couch with her friend and then moved to her bedroom.
He said they kissed and touched, but that was it.
“He stated nothing else happened and was concerned with her panic attack and getting her help,” the arresting officer wrote in court documents.
Favor, who was on Arizona State University's football roster as a sophomore in 2012, has a violent offense from that year on his record.
According to those court documents, that incident involved an altercation with another man. Favor reportedly punched the man, knocking him unconscious and breaking his nose. While a witness said it was unprovoked, Favor had a different perspective.
"'I felt that I was threatened and I reacted out of self-defense,'" Favor told police, according to court documents.
Arizona's Family reached out to Sun Devil Athletics to find out more about Favor's time there. There was little to learn.
"We have record of him on our preseason roster from 2012," Jeremy Hawkes said. "He never played a single snap for us and is not included in our all-time lettermen."
Mark Brand of Sun Devil Athletics confirmed that, saying Favor was a walk-on.
As for this incident, a judge set a secured-appearance bond of $250,000. Should Favor post that, he will be subject to electronic monitoring and supervision by Pretrial Services.
Haven’t seen anyone show up to #BetterLateThanNever. The gym owner is in jail. Scottsdale police arrested him after a woman accused him of rape. Live at 5:30pm with details on 3TV pic.twitter.com/AAkEFi4YYF— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) September 26, 2018
Tevin Favor's court documents
WARNING: Contains graphic details, language
Tevin Favor's 2012 court documents
So he is only 26 with a history of violence. Thank the judicial system for allowing him to roam free even with his history. Hopefully he will get a real judge this time who will put him behind bars until he is too old to be able to rape anyone.
Why do women so foolishly put themselves in these situations?? Doesn't give him a pass for what he did, but the alleged "victim" here bears a LARGE part of the responsibility for what happened. Make smarter decisions, ladies.
