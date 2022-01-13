PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a precious metal investment company in Scottsdale as he's accused of fraud.
Police said Michael Kent Rowlands, 41, used schemes to target his elderly victim's retirement accounts. Investigators didn't release any other details. Rowlands owns Scottsdale Gold and Silver company. A Google search shows the location at Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway is permanently closed. The LinkedIn page says the company helps people buy gold and silver as a financial investment.
Rowlands is described as a white man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 310 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officers don't have an exact last known location for Rowlands, but believe he is somewhere in the Valley. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous.