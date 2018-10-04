SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a back-and-forth court battle with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), a high school football player in Scottsdale is finally eligible to play again. He’ll be on the field in Friday night’s game.
Marqui Johnson’s eligibility argument started when he transferred from Chaparral to Saguaro High over the summer for personal reasons, then found out a coach had also made the same transfer. The AIA deemed that a "prior contact" violation because players aren’t allowed to follow coaches from one team to another (as a measure to prevent recruiting). So they suspended Marqui for the whole season.
His dad, Ron, wouldn’t stand for that and took the AIA to court.
“Kids shouldn’t be put in the middle of legal spats and stuff like that, and that’s what we wanted to make sure, that we wouldn’t hurt the school,” Ron said.
The first judge’s ruling said Marqui must be allowed to play but his coaches still didn’t send him into the games because any game he played in might have to be forfeited if the AIA won their appeal.
“We had a long journey so it’s still kind of hard to take in but once I finally suit up and I’m in the game, it’s gonna feel real,” Marqui said.
In Thursday’s appellate hearing, the judge again ruled in Marqui’s favor and even ordered the AIA not to take any action against Saguaro High School for any games the running back does play in.
“I enjoyed it for my little five minutes, but now it’s time to get back to work,” Marqui said.
Within hours he got texts from an ASU wide receivers coach, and other colleges told him their scouts are headed to Scottsdale.
“It’s just good to know that now that I’m officially playing and they know that I’m officially playing. I feel like they’re relieved because now they can go back to their head coaches and say, ‘Look he’s playing. We’ve got some film on him this year,’” Marqui said.
There are three regular season games left on Saguaro’s schedule including Friday’s. If the team manages to make it all the way to the state championship (as they often do), that would add four playoff games to Marqui’s opportunities to impress the college scouts.
