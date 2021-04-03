SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix area has yet to hit 100 degrees in 2021 but it felt like a summer day for Scottsdale firefighters as they rescued several hikers from the mountains on Saturday.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said the first was a woman who was feeling weak because of the warm weather. Fire crews didn't say which mountain she was on but Scottsdale and Tempe firefighters helped her down the trail.
The second rescue call was at Browns Ranch Trailhead for Pinnacle Peak. Fire crews used a UTV to get a man off the mountain because the heat was too much for him. Two other hikers were having trouble in the heat on Bell Pass on McDowell Mountain. Crews used a helicopter to rescue the pair.
It's unclear who, if any, had to go to the hospital. Firefighters want to remind all the hikers out there to bring plenty of water, wear sunscreen, wear good shoes and appropriate clothing.