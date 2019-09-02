SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a heartbreaking weekend for firefighters across the Valley, after Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck died at age 35 from job-related cancer.
He followed in the footsteps of his uncle and godfather Tom Shannon, who is now the Scottsdale Fire chief. He is fighting for change for firefighters living with presumptive cancer from the job.
This has been a couple of days for Shannon.
"In this business, you see a lot of death, and so for me personally I knew a year ago that we were on the ride," Shannon said after his nephew grew sicker and sicker.
Peck was a father, a friend and a cancer fighter.
In 2015, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive sinus and nasal cancer that quickly spread all through his body.
He was given six months to live, but made it three and a half years, fighting through pain to be there for his now 10 and 7-year-old daughters Marley and Harper, and wife Erin.
"Despite all of his efforts and all of Erin's efforts, even chemistry couldn't keep him alive," said Shannon. "Frankly, I prayed at the end just for some mercy."
The fire chief was able to talk to Peck on the phone one last time this weekend.
"My daughter handed me the phone, and I said, 'Just go. We've got you.' And he said 'I'll see ya.' And I said, 'Yes you will,'" Shannon said with tears in his eyes.
Shannon said when Peck was diagnosed, his cancer claim was denied.
But now years later, his cancer is covered by state law, yet Shannon is watching other firefighters get denied whose cancer is covered under state law too.
He said even if Peck couldn't be saved, others can be.
"To deny the science now is, well, it's immoral," he said. "We have a duty to protect them. And our policymakers, just simply need to follow the law."
Chief Shannon said out-of-pocket between Peck's parents and charitable donations, they spent over half a million dollars on his treatment after his claim was denied.
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Tuesday, to honor Peck's life and service to Arizona.