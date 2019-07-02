SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale father is facing charges of public sexual indecency after allegedly masturbating while taking photos of women at a frozen yogurt shop, and police say it's not the first time.
Police arrested David James O'Brien on Thursday, June 25, 2019, after executing a search warrant at his Scottsdale home where he lives with his wife and child.
The warrant stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, June 16.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, O'Brien was in the shop with a woman and a family with two young children. The woman who owns the shop and a 16-year-old girl working behind the counter were there, as well.
Police say O'Brien, 57, was seen taking cell phone photos of the women and girls in the shop. The mother of the two children went to a nearby restaurant to ask for help. The manager of that restaurant went to the yogurt shop and "observed the defendant 'looking at his phone' with 'his hands up his shorts.'"
The restaurant manager described O'Brien's behavior to police as "creepy," according to public court documents.
Police say O'Brien left the yogurt shop when he made eye contact with the restaurant manager.
The restaurant manager told police he followed O'Brien, saying it looked like O'Brien was deleting things his cell phone.
Officers who spoke with O'Brien said he denied doing anything wrong and said he did not take any pictures. Police say video from the officers' body cams showed that O'Brien "continued to manipulate his phone for several minutes as he spoke to officers."
According to court documents, O'Brien "eventually" let the officers look at his phone. The officers noted that he was using Google Cloud.
This is not the first time officers have had contact with O'Brien.
"Police are familiar with the defendant based on his numerous police contacted and arrests related to similar behavior," reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
According to court documents, the Scottsdale Police Department has had at least eight encounters with O'Brien. In two of those incidents, he was convicted of public sexual indecency after masturbating in front of women working at a gym and then at a coffee shop.
When police spoke with O'Brien after serving their warrant on June 25, officers said "he provided inconsistent statements and denied any wrongdoing."
Police said O'Brien also offered an explanation for his arrests.
"The defendant believed that this arrest, along with his prior arrests and numerous contacts was related to a conspiracy to frame him," according to court documents.
Police say O'Brien was already on probation when they arrested him.
(7) comments
This guy is a creepy perv. If he's been caught this many times, I shudder to think of how many times he has actually gotten away with it. His wife must be humiliated.
Really??? Castrate this pervert... Someone please Better yet send him to California thats probably legal there
Hope he doesn't beat it in court! (the charges, I mean)
The Police have had EIGHT encounters with this guy already? Why does he keep "getting out"? Why do innocent people have to deal with his $#%^??? Since he doesn't seem to "get it", and can't behave, just lock him up so the rest of us don't have to deal with him.
Not only keeps getting out, he keeps getting off, lock him up and throw away the key!
I saw a card one time. It said that when 4 people fool around, it's called a foursome, 3 - threesome, 2 - twosome. Now I see why they call him handsome..😀
E was only on a tuesday date with his right hand and it was time for sex after E bought it a dinner n wine.[scared]
