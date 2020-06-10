SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A week and a half after looters caused millions of dollars in damage, Scottsdale Fashion Square is back open.
The mall posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it's open to the public with the message, "Welcome back friends!" The hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "Come in, we've missed you!" the post said. It's unclear if all the stores have reopened.
On March 30, a protest with hundreds of people switched from peaceful to violent and people looted the indoor mall. Some of the hardest-hit retailers were P.F. Chang's, the Apple Store, Roche Bobois, and Tiffany & Co.
At least 20 people have been arrested in connection to the looting and more than $46,000 worth of merchandise has been recovered. Millions of dollars' worth of repairs were needed at the mall.