SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A week and a half after rioters and looters caused millions of dollars in damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square, the mall is once again back in business. However, not all the stores are open.

+2 Scottsdale Fashion Square reopens nearly two weeks after being looted The mall posted on its Facebook page that it's open to the public with the message, "Welcome back friends!"

Scottsdale resident Jason Smith said he has been looking forward to the reopening of Scottsdale Fashion Square. But when he got there, he was surprised at what he saw. “It's empty and there are boards on windows still. People are there but they are not festive because everybody is sitting there and they’re in shock, like, okay, what happened?”

Dozens of arrests have been made so far with Scottsdale police recovering more than $46,000 in stolen merchandise, from designer handbags to a $4,100 watch taken from a Tiffany store.

One group of Valley visitors, who just flew in from New York City, came to Scottsdale hoping for some relief in Arizona from the grim sights in the Big Apple. “You see the boards up. It's depressing; it’s sad,” said Joey Depp. “In New York, we can’t go anywhere there are no bars open, no clubs open, and we cant even eat outside."

Meanwhile officials from Scottsdale Fashion Square said their focus is on getting back to normal, a concept it seems a lot of people, no matter where in the country they’re from, are searching for. "We were trying to get away from it; we came up here and it’s pretty much the same thing,” said Depp.