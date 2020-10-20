SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale is providing free horse therapy to first responders and veterans suffering from PTSD.
The main focus of the horse therapy is teaching the first responders how to manage and relieve stress. Participants see how horses respond to stress and learn the same coping techniques.
"We interact with the horses in various ways. That includes observing the horses in their natural setting," said Lacey Schuster, a counselor at Hunkapi. "We learn how to halter, how to lead and we do incorporate grooming and riding into the activities as well. So we do a series of activities, both on the ground and on the horses' back to be able to teach and understand about the nervous system, to understand about the stress response and then most importantly, of course relieving the stress response."
The program can decrease isolation. "There's significant concern for the amount of suicide and suicidal ideation that we're seeing in the first responders groups, and I think one of the biggest pieces of being in this group is the camaraderie of knowing that I'm not alone," Schuster said.
Feedback among people who have already taken the program has been positive. There have been reports of decreasing anxiety and irritation.
The program at the 10-acre farm is paid for by grants and is free. "The biggest honor for the farm to be able to give back to first responders. We're incredibly grateful for all that they do in our community to take care of us," said Schuster.
The six week program starts on Oct. 29. First responders meet at the Scottsdale farm once a week for two hours.
You can learn more or sign up HERE. You can also email love@hunkapi.org or call 480-393-0870. The farm is located near 96th Street and Cactus Road.