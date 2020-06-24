SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people showed up to protest the City of Scottsdale's mandatory mask policy in a rally led by city Councilman Guy Phillips Wednesday morning.

+2 Video showing packed bars, clubs in Old Town Scottsdale draws concern "I mean, there are people who can’t go to funerals, people who’s family members are dying and they have to say goodbye over the phone and you’re basically flaunting it,” said Dr. Akhter.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane issued an emergency proclamation on June 18, requiring all residents to wear a face covering while in a public place. The policy went into effect on June 19 at 5 p.m.

Prior to the mandatory mask policy, videos of hundreds of people not social distancing and without masks at clubs and bars in Old Town Scottsdale had gone viral over the past few weeks since Arizona reopened.

Responding to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, mayors across the state issued mandatory mask policies. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors also issued a policy requiring masks in public places within the county.

Phillips says the mandate is not warranted and will place "undue hardship" on local businesses. He thinks a program of education and best practices is a better way of handling this.

"If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don't, don't," Phillips said before Lane's proclamation was released. "But respect each other. If you asked me to wear a mask around you, I will do that because I respect your opinion."

Phillips also said that Arizona reopened too soon without enough education about staying safe.

"Had we done a soft opening, and said 'Hey, this is what we need to do before we open; this is what we'd like you to do,' and worked on that, I don't think we'd be in the position we are in today," Phillips said.

Hundreds of people showed up to the protest holding signs saying "No Masks, Yes Freedom" and "Masks can't stop a virus."

A few people who support Scottsdale's mandatory masks policy were at City Hall, as well.