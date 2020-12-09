SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale company, EcepHan, is helping to prevent a shortage of PPE as coronavirus cases rise in Arizona and across the country.
EcepHan is able to bridge that gap by manufacturing medical-grade, FDA approved PPE from their plant in Istanbul, eliminating the need to rely on products made in China.
"EcepHan immediately fills gaps in our strained national PPE supply chain," said EcepHan North Americapartner Jonathon Picus. "Because we have secured extensive access to raw material sources in Turkey, we can quickly turn around a high volume of top-quality PPE at extremely competitive prices to those who need it most."
The company makes more than five million gowns and coveralls, 250,000 custom shields, and 15 million masks each month. Since the beginning of the year, EcepHan has delivered millions of pieces of PPE to customers nationwide, from New Jersey to California.
An increased number of PPE requests are also coming from non-hospital groups like dental clinics, nursing homes, schools and homeless shelters. EcepHan delivers by plane, ship, or train from Istanbul to warehouses in Scottsdale, Miami, and Orlando.
"We want to make sure no one working on the front lines has to worry about PPE, especially as we face another surge of cases," said Michael Bergs, EcepHan North America sales manager. "If you are our customer, you will never again have to hear words like backorder, allocation, or delays."