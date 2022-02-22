SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Street racers taking over the Scottsdale intersection of 68th Street and Camelback Road by Fashion Square mall on Sunday have enraged residents. The mayor, David Ortega, has spoken out about dangerous drivers blocking the intersection while others drift.

Mayor Ortega said someone fired a gun at the street takeover at a vehicle that struck a home; thankfully, no one was hurt. Police said they shut down the street to investigate. Mayor Ortega said not only did someone shoot a gun, but the group of criminals harassed innocent people.

Phoenix Police shows progress made with street racer task force During a recent subcommittee hearing, police said 90% of their task force efforts go toward side-by-side street racing and less than 5% for street takeovers.

Mayor Ortega spoke about this issue at the beginning of Tuesday's City Council meeting. "This dangerous, violent behavior is not tolerated in Scottsdale, and we will do everything in our power to bring these perpetrators to justice," he said.

Arizona's Family reached out to Scottsdale Police, and they sent the following statement:

“We encourage all drivers to obey traffic laws. Activity outside normal vehicle operation, such as seen in recent videos, is not safe and can cause harm to innocent parties. If anyone sees this type of behavior, we recommend calling the police and avoiding the area for their safety.”

City officials said they would soon have a plan to crack down on street racers in Scottsdale with harsher penalties.