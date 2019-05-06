CHICAGO (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley chef earned a prestigious national cooking award on Monday.
FnB chef Charleen Badman won the Best Chef: Southwest at the James Beard Awards, which are essentially the Oscars of the restaurant world.
The award ceremony was in Chicago.
She was the only one from Arizona to be nominated.
The James Beard Awards honor the best and brightest culinary professionals in America.
Badman is one of the owners and in charge of the menu at FnB in Scottsdale.
She has been a chef for 30 years but says she never went to culinary school. Instead, she traveled and read a lot of cookbooks to teach herself new skills.
Badman was on Good Morning Arizona about a month ago and talked about her menu.
FnB is located in Old Town Scottsdale. The restaurant debuted in 2009.
Our Best Chef: Southwest Award goes to @CharleenBadman of FnB in Scottsdale, AZ #jbfa— James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.