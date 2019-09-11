SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another Valley charter school is shutting its doors, leaving parents, students, and teachers scrambling to find a new school by next week.
Administrators with the Arts Academy of Scottsdale blame low enrollment numbers for the decision.
A letter sent home to parents Monday states that at the end of the school day this Friday, September 13, 2019, Arts Academy will close.
That has parents like Catharina Hutton fuming. She chose the school for the small class sizes. She said her daughter only has 10 students in her class.
"I thought my head was going to explode," Hutton said. "I was so angry because we asked and they had a budget meeting, and they said nothing."
She's stressed about getting her fourth- and seventh-graders into new schools.
"(Four days) isn't enough time," she added.
She wishes there were regulations requiring charter schools to give parents at least a two-week heads up if they plan to close.
"I love our school, but if I put my kids in another charter school, how do I know if this isn't going to happen again?" she worried.
Dori Donnelly said she's taking her 12-year-old grandson, Zaiden, back to public school.
"Unfortunately, [charter schools are] run like a business, so it's going to happen," she said.
Zaiden said he's sad his school is closing, but is trying to be opened-minded about his new school.
"I don't know," he said. I feel like I would not fit in there, but I'm going to try to make the most of it."
Arizona's Family asked what would happen to the school's six teachers, but didn't hear back.
In an email, Doug Pik, part of the school's administration, said the school became a charter school in 2011 and enrollment dropped below 40 students.
"We are able to meet financial obligations at this point, but if we stayed open any longer, that would not be the case," wrote Pike.