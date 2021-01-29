SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Street racing in north Scottsdale is a story we've been following and Arizona's Family found the need for speed stems from a car meetup at Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads. One of the organizers spoke to Arizona's Family.
"We never really wanted (racing) to happen. We just wanted a friendly car group," said Marco Parisio.
Parisio said he's one of the organizers of the event that started out small but has since blown up.
"Some kids from Phoenix come down and do that crazy stuff," said Parisio. "We like to keep it more respectful with people who have nice cars who want to hang out and have a good time."
Parisio said several car clubs, including his, decided to do the meets after the Pavilion's Car Show shut down in December due to COVID-19.
"We wanted to keep the car community alive around here," said Parisio.
A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said the car meetups are not illegal. However, during the pandemic, a group of more than 50 must have a permit. The spokesperson said they're monitoring the group for street racing and violators will be cited or arrested.
"Keep it away from Scottsdale," said Parisio. "You don't need to be endangering innocent families or others. If you're going to come out, have fun but don't ruin it for the rest of us," said Parisio.