SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending an 11-year-old boy to the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Liam, who goes by the nickname "Lucky" has had three open heart surgeries because of a genetic heart condition. He made the wish three years ago but he wasn't able to go until this year.
"I really like football," Lucky said.
Make-A-Wish is sending Lucky with his parents and siblings to Atlanta, and will be greeted with a welcome party at Dave & Buster's. They will also get a tour of Mercedes Stadium, tickets to the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame.
"We thought maybe we'd just get tickets to the game and watch a football game, so yeah, we didn't expect this," said Shaun Kelley, Lucky's dad.
Lucky said he is an Arizona Cardinals fan but wants the Los Angeles Rams to win.
"Because I don't really like the Patriots," Lucky explained.
His mom said she never thought she'd see this day.
"The fact that he can get up and go to this game is just amazing. He's always loved football," Gina Kelley said. "His big brother plays high school football and always wanted to be like him. He won't ever be able to play tackle football but it's still his favorite sport."
Lucky is joining 16 other Make-A-Wish kids throughout the country for the full NFL experience.
