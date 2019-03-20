SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the March 13 bank robbery at a Wells Fargo branch.
Police say 24-year-old William Adrian Staab has turned himself in.
[RELATED: Scottsdale police search for suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank]
Police believe that at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, Staab walked into the bank branch near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Once inside, police say he presented a note to a teller, demanding money. After the teller handed over money, the suspect took off.
In the week following the robbery, police shared surveillance photos of the suspect in action, and tips from the community started pouring in.
Police say those tips led to Staab turning himself in on Wednesday, March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.