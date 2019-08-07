SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A proposed ordinance in Scottsdale is meant to crack down on wild parties and loud noises.
People at a public meeting Wednesday night seemed to like what the City is trying to do, but they still felt like it wasn’t addressing the root of the problem; they really want the Airbnbs and the short-term rentals regulated.
As it turns out, there’s not much the City can do about that.
“My neighborhood has lost its integrity. Terrible things are happening,” said Scottsdale resident Mary Grace Wargo, who shared her concerns at the microphone.
In 2018, Livability.com named Scottsdale as one of the top 50 most livable cities in the country.
But even with that designation, people who live in town are at the mercy of the out-of-towners when they throw all-night, wild parties at Airbnbs.
“They’re out by the pool at 9 a.m., hootin’ and hollerin’ and carryin’ on,” Gary New said. “It goes on all weekend, and if they’re there for five days, it goes for five days.”
“We have prostitution. We have drugs. We have loud noises. It’s not safe for our kids to be riding up and down our streets,” Wargo said. “Something needs to be done.”
Police can already fine or arrest those wild people for disorderly conduct, but that only stops the problem right then and there.
“We want to go back and say, ‘Hey, Mr. Property Owner, you need to do a better job of renting your property out to responsible people,’” the City’s Neighborhood Services director Raun Keagy said.
He explained that the idea is based on an ordinance Tempe put into place, which Keagy says has shown signs of success.
Almost everyone at Wednesday’s meeting supported the proposed ordinance, but they wish there weren’t so many Airbnbs in town to begin with. The City’s hands are tied on that one because it’s the state that regulates the short-term rentals.
“Is Scottsdale still really the most livable city anymore? I beg to differ,” Wargo said.
Back in 2016, Scottsdale prohibited short-term rentals. But the state later came back and superseded the ordinance by allowing the industry into the state.
The City Council is expected to consider adopting the ordinance on Sept. 24.
