SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 14-year-old from Scottsdale is showing appreciation for frontline workers throughout the month of October. Every Friday, Dylan Capshaw delivers catered food to fire stations and hospitals across the Valley.
"Just kind of show everyone that they are still here for us working and they aren't going to go away, even when this ends," said Capshaw.
This week, he stopped by Scottsdale Fire Station Number 2. So far, he's delivered food to the COVID-19 unit at Banner Desert and three fire stations in the Valley.
"We go out every day and take care of everyone. When it is reciprocated, boy it feels amazing," said Nick Pajic, an engineer with Scottsdale Fire Department.
Capshaw has been giving back since the start of the pandemic. In March, he learned how to make masks with a 3D printer. He started the non-profit For the Frontline and started sending PPE to frontline workers across the country.
"It just felt so great bringing together all these communities and seeing everyone so happy to get some PPE. Once that ended we didn't want to stop," said Capshaw.