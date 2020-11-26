SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CSB 5) – A Scottsdale 14-year-old is a finalist for the first-ever Kid of the Year honor from Nickelodeon, Time, and Time for Kids.
Dylan Capshaw is a wildlife advocate and an advocate for COVID-19 frontline workers. Arizona’s Family caught up with the teen in early October when he was delivering catered food to fire stations and hospitals across the Valley.
Back when the pandemic started, he learned how to make masks with a 3D printer and launched a nonprofit foundation called For the Frontline, which sent PPE to frontline workers all over the county.
For the Frontline is not Dylan’s first nonprofit foundation. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, he established the Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation.
“I saw the need for help coming from outside … all the dogs and animals struggling in the flooding and being abandoned,” he told Scott Pasmore on Thanksgiving. “I knew that even though I was young that it was time to take charge and help out in any way I could.”
Capshaw said his foundation mainly raised money for and awareness of rescue organizations when he first started it.
“I shifted it into rescuing animals myself,” he said. “So, now I have a sanctuary full of rescues, and I actively have a 24/7 phone line.”
When he saw a new need at the beginning of the pandemic, he again stepped up.
“I saw the PPE shortage and all the frontline workers out there helping us, and they couldn’t go home to their families,” he explained. “We sent out thousands of care packages.”
Dylan is one of 20 finalists.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s really amazing. Seeing the other [19] finalists, everybody is so great. … Just to have Nickelodeon and Time Magazine bringing recognition to people making a difference really feels amazing.”
The winner will be featured on the cover of Time.
Dylan said he’d like to keep his animal rescue work going and also is eyeing a career in politics.
The awards show will air on CBS 5 on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.