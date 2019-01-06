SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a 6-year-old saw a homeless man asking for help, he told his family he wanted to start packing lunches for them. And thus, "Hope Packed From The Heart" was born.
On the first Sunday of every month, the Coopers pack lunches for those in need. Little Levi has even pulled from his piggy bank stash.
"I feel like it's good to give others things," Levi told us.
"As parents, you hope you raise your children to do and say the right things, to move through the world with a caring heart, not only caring about themselves, but hearing and seeing other people," said Levi's dad, Aaron Cooper. "And to know my son saw someone in need and was able to find it in his heart makes your heart swell."
They're getting their community involved, too, by setting up a Facebook page and encouraging other families to join them.
"With technology, everyone's going in different directions. It brings the family together," Levi's mom, Jill Cooper, said. "It makes them think of others, and at the end of the day, what you can do to make this world a better place, everyone is on board for that."
