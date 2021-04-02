PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bees in a backyard, scorpions in the garage, and ants are crawling up the driveway. Valley exterminators are getting flooded with calls right now from concerned homeowners looking to keep annoying pests as far away as possible.
"We've got toddlers and kids and small dogs, and I've got a tortoise, said Tiffany DiGiancinto of Glendale. "Ants are also a safety hazard. Some of them are biting, so I don't want them to get into our food."
Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination mapped out the Valley's Pest Hot Zones, where they get the most calls for specific pest problems.
Scorpions in zip codes 85260 and 85054
The reason: North Scottsdale is on the edge of the desert, and there's a lot of new home construction.
Mosquitos in zip codes 85375 and 85351
The reason: a lot of creeks and water sources in the NW Valley.
Bed bugs in 85009 and 85282
The reason: high-density populations where there are lots of hotels and a college campus.
Bees in zip codes 85392 and 85353
The reason: a lot of farmland.
Roof rats in zip codes 85253 and 85018
The reason: these are established communities with lots of fruit trees.
"It's all about the weather," said Boyle. "Unlike humans and other mammals, the life cycle of an arthropod is totally dependent on the length of the day, temperature, and air moisture content. As days get longer and hotter, their life cycle speeds up, and they have more babies, and the pest population explodes."
Ants are also a problem, but they're everywhere.
Boyle said the best thing people can do is make sure there are no food and water sources around your home and call a professional to discuss added precautions.