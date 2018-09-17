18 schools in Mesa district named 'America's Healthiest Schools'

"America's Healthiest Schools," a list published by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, identified 18 schools in the Mesa Unified School District that met the criteria.
According to a news release, the 18 schools made up a record 461 schools from 26 states and the District of Columbia were recognized as America's Healthiest Schools.
The schools earned the distinction by meeting a rigorous set of criteria for serving healthy meals and snacks, getting students more active, offering rewarding health and physical education and having school leaders be healthy role models.
All of the award-winning schools meet the following criteria: Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks Offer breakfast daily Implement district wellness policies and updates progress annually Provide students with at least 60 minutes of physical education per week and ensure physical activity throughout the school day“The most important investments we can make are those that support kids’ health and education,” said Brian Weaver, chief program officer at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in a news release. “We applaud these 461 award-winning schools for finding creative ways to keep all kids active, eating healthy and engaged in learning while setting them on a path to lifelong health.”
America's Healthiest Schools are all participants in Healthier Generation's Healthy School Program which is one of the nation's largest school-based childhood obesity prevention initiatives. The program has worked with more than 42,000 schools serving over 25 million students since 2006.
The Mesa Unified School District 4 schools that made the list: Crimson Elementary School Field Elementary School Hermosa Vista Elementary School Holmes Elementary School Irving Elementary School Johnson Elementary School Las Sendas Elementary School Lowell Elementary School MacArthur Elementary School Mendoza Elementary School Robson Elementary School Roosevelt Elementary School Salk Elementary School Taft Elementary School Webster Elementary School Pomeroy Elementary School Sirrine Elementary School Summit Academy
