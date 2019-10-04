CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Kyrene School District has uninstalled all the vaping detectors in Kyrene Aprende Middle School during the summer.
According to the district, the devices weren’t working the way officials wanted and were not effective as they had hoped.
Kyrene School District released a statement that said it would consider using the devices again when the “technology is refined.”
[RELATED: FDA warns consumers to stop using THC vaping products]
The school district purchased 20 vaping detectors, placing most of them in the seventh- and eighth-grade bathrooms in the middle school.
In February, the school district found students using e-cigarettes.
[Read: Chandler middle school installs sensors to catch students vaping in bathrooms]
The middle school was the first in the district to get them, as part of a pilot program that started last year.
The detectors are little white boxes stuck to the ceiling, and when they are triggered, an alert will be sent to all administrators.
School faculty would receive the notifications by email and phone, showing them the exact bathroom that the vaping is coming from.
But the district wasn't satisfied with the results.
The school district got a full refund from the company.
There have been about seven cases in Arizona for vaping related illnesses and over 1,000 cases across the U.S.
[READ MORE: Health officials confirm 7 cases of vaping-related illness in Arizona]