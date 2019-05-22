LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Laveen man working as a counselor at an after-school program has been arrested for allegedly showing naked pictures to students.
Arthur Douglas, 19, faces four charges of furnishing obscene materials to minors.
Police say Douglas was working as an assistant counselor at Paseo Pointe Elementary School in Laveen when he showed two students inappropriate images on his cell phone.
The victims were a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
The students reported the incident to other staff members, telling them that Douglas had shown them multiple pictures of naked people and their private parts.
Douglas denied showing the kids any inappropriate photos, stating that "if they saw something like that it was from his Facebook messaging feed" and that the pictures would have been something that someone else posted, police say.
He also "denied having any images of nudity on his phone," according to the police report.
But police obtained a search warrant and were able to examine the phone's contents. According to the police report, detectives found multiple naked photos in his "deleted files."
In a later police interview, Douglas said "girls send him sexy nudes" but that he had deleted all of those, police say.
The police report also states that Douglas said "he didn't know what pictures the kids could have seen because he has a lot of pictures on there."
Douglas is due to appear in court June 4.
(3) comments
I'm sure its all just a misunderstanding right ? What a tool , blame it on society and oppression right ? No excuse you are a liar and a loser. Kid's lives matter punk !
GUILTY ! - Don't need to read the article.
uhh...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.