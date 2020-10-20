WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A school bus driver is facing charges after crashing his bus, with 16 elementary students aboard, into a ditch in Williams.
Charles Hoag, 65, was arrested by Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for alleged impairment at the time of the accident, which happened Monday near Hoctor Road and Buena Vista trail. It's not clear if he has a history of DUI.
According to CCSO, several students suffered minor injuries. Two of them were taken by ground ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center for further evaluation.
The bus was not damaged in the wreck.
CCSO is continuing to investigate.