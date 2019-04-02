MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa mom Crystal Maneval is like a lot of frustrated Valley parents. She's tired of taking her kid to the bus stop every morning, then having to wait and wait because the school bus is late.
"We have a set time she's supposed to be picked up, and it has not been on that time the whole year," said Maneval.
[WATCH: Arizona school districts get creative dealing with school bus driver shortage]
Complaints have been rolling in since last August about school buses not showing up on time.
And that's led to kids being late for class, and some moms and dads late for work.
Scott Thompson is assistant superintendent of Mesa Public Schools.
Mesa is one of the dozens of Arizona school districts dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and that's led to widespread problems with student pick-ups, drop-offs and bus routes.
"We don't want to keep doing the same thing we've been doing, because it's not working," said Thompson.
Right now, Mesa is down 60 bus drivers, and there's growing concern that things won't get much better in the fall, with the lack of qualified applicants.
Mesa Public Schools has decided to create a more efficient system, where each driver would have three separate pick-up times at three different schools.
"What we're trying to accomplish by setting times is that a driver can pick up a child, drop him off, move on to a second school and pick up a child, drop him off, and pick him up. This one driver is actually driving to three different schools that day," said Thompson.
Instead of one pick-up time, each Mesa school would be part of a tier system where the students would get picked up at either 7:30 in the morning, 8:15 or 9:15.
Drop-off times would be staggered the same way.
Maneval said it's worth a shot because the system now isn't working.
"I don't want this to keep going on," said Maneval.
Mesa Public School is asking for public input on the new plan before it's finalized.
To express an opinion about the new bus pick-up plan visit their website.
(1) comment
Who cares if these kids get to school? The Repub lege continually obliterates the education budget, so AZ schools have a horrendous track record. It's not like these kids learn anything there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.