SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three people believed to have stolen a school van and almost two dozen laptops from an elementary school.
[VIDEO: School surveillance camera shows 3 suspects in hallways]
Surveillance video from the school shows the three suspects in the hallways of San Tan Heights K-8 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24.
In the video, you can see the three suspects, all with their faces covered, wandering the hallways and going into classrooms.
The trio is believed to have entered into the school at around 1 a.m., possibly through an unlocked door.
The suspects made their way to the media room, from which sheriff's officials believe they took the 22 laptops.
Later that morning, the school reported a burglary, saying that a school van and 22 laptop computers were stolen.
The van was recovered about 100 yards away, but the keys were missing.
Investigators found 17 of the stolen laptops inside the vehicle.
“Someone knows who these three people are,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. “These laptops were meant for elementary school kids to better their education, and now we need your help in identifying and prosecuting these criminals who did this.”
If you have any information about the crime, you're asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
**If you have information as to who the suspects are, we ask that you not share it on social media and instead call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111**On Wednesday July 24th, PCSO received a call... https://t.co/CNyq2zXYaP— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) July 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.