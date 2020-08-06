PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school in Phoenix being forced to ditch its controversial mascot.

The Glendale Union High School District Governing Board voted on Wednesday night to change the mascot of Thunderbird High School, which was the Chiefs. A new name hasn't been picked yet. Some parents who have reached out to Arizona's Family about the decision say they're upset because they weren't given any notice of the vote. The district board disagrees.

Washington's football team to call itself Washington Football Team until it settles on new name The Washington NFL franchise, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, is officially going to change its name to the Washington Football Team.

"The decision to place this on the agenda was not made overnight. In reality, this decision comes after many years of discussion by many different stakeholders, and we are not the first school district or organization in the nation to consider this change. School districts as far back as the 1980s have been changing the names of their mascots to be considerate of other cultures," said school board president Pam Reicks.

Those who want to keep the "Chiefs" name argue it's the same mascot as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They are also frustrated with how much it may cost to implement a new mascot. But people who wanted the name change signed a Change.org petition and said the logo, which was a picture of a chief in a Native American headdress, is "extremely sacred" and it's "unacceptable" for the school to mimic Native American customs.

The district said a committee will be formed to come up with a new mascot for the high school. It's unclear if the high school could keep its original colors, which are orange and blue.