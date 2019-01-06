QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An annual Valley festival is no more after 22 years.
Schnepf Farms announced Saturday that they are canceling their annual peach festival this year.
The farm is Arizona’s largest peach grower with about 5,000 trees.
In a statement, Owner Mark Schnepf said the festival has "become too popular to handle the crowds of people that visit the farm on a single weekend."
"It has become more and more difficult to have peaches ripe for one particular weekend when you depend on Mother Nature," Schnepf added.
Schnepf Farms is encouraging the public to visit throughout the six-week long season rather than just one weekend.
"By spreading out the crowd, we can ensure the public a more enjoyable experience when they come to gather some of the finest peaches anywhere in the country," Schnepf added.
For more information on Schnepf Farms, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.