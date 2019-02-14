SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some scary dash cam video shows tense moments as a suspect opens fire on a driver.
On Feb. 12 at around 7:30 p.m., the Surprise Police Department received a call from a man who said someone had just shot at him.
The whole confrontation was captured on video by a camera mounted to the victim’s dashboard.
The victim told police he was in the drive-through of the Bubba’s Market near El Mirage and Greenway roads when he was confronted by two men.
In the video, you can hear one of the men cursing at the victim and yelling at him to leave town.
The victim put his car in reverse and backed out of the drive-through.
As he was backing up the same man continued to yell at him as he pulled out a handgun.
Police say the suspect then fired three shots, striking the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
The victim was able to escape unharmed.
Police have identified the suspect as Baltazar Aguirre, a 27-year-old resident of Surprise.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail.
He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police also say he has numerous probation violations.
(4) comments
"Police also say he has numerous probation violations." Well. now doesn;t Mr. Aguirre know it ILLEGAL for him to have a gun?? And where did he get that get at
"
Illegal no doubt!
Because every hispanic is illegal, right? I bet you sit at home and fap to animal p***. Slap yourself
Great video, quality wise. Scary scene though. What led up to the shooting?
