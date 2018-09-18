Scammers targeting hopeful job seekers, BBB warns

It sounds like the perfect job: Work at home, make thousands of dollars a month and have a career with a famous corporation.
But this new twist on an employment scam is fooling victims into paying hundreds of dollars for a job at Amazon that doesn't exist.
Here's how the scam works: You receive a voicemail message inviting you to apply for a job at Amazon.
Supposedly, the online retailer is hiring dozens of people to list products online, post reviews and do other website work.
[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
The position pays well, targets report anything from $20 an hour to $6,000 a month and you can work from home.
Scammers use the names: Amazon cash website, stockretail.com and webstorejobs.com
"The caveat here is that they're asking for you to pay, as the job seeker, a $200 enrollment kit so you have to give money to work for Amazon, and that is just simply not the case," says Felicia Thompson with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau.
Be cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money. Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit, or paying for training.
Check the business's website. Scammers frequently post jobs using the names of real companies such as Amazon to lend legitimacy to their cons. Check on the business's website for the position and/or call to confirm.
Work at home at your own pace. Always be wary of work from home opportunities that are riddled with testimonials. Often the suggestion of real success is misleading. Suggesting that few hours and limited work will make one successful is a red flag.
If a job looks suspicious, search for it online. If the result comes up in other cities with the exact same job post, it is likely a scam. In this scam, a designated number of jobs are available and applicants need to act quickly.
This high-pressure tactic is another red flag.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.