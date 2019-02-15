PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You know the scam. We’ve told you about it in all of its many ever-changing forms. You get a call from somebody needing or demanding money. Perhaps they tell you that you owe the IRS money. Maybe the caller poses as a relative in dire straits, desperately in need of your help. Or it could be a charity claiming to be raising money for the families of first responders. Scammers put on all kinds of faces to trick you out of your hard-earned money every day.
[READ MORE: Alert: Scammers posing as firefighter organizations to take your money]
Now there’s a new face on this old scam — the Arizona Supreme Court.
Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts says people have reported such calls where the caller ID information appears to be from the Arizona Supreme Court.
The situations vary. The caller might tell you that you owe money for a court document or that you violated a court order or that you have some kind of legal obligation.
If you get such a call, don’t fall for it.
[3 ON YOUR SIDE: BBB's top scams of 2018]
“The Arizona Supreme Court does not demand payment over the telephone or require access to bank accounts,” explains a news release about the scam.
Instead of taking the immediate action that caller will probably insist is necessary, take a beat and ask some questions.
Get the caller’s name and a number at which you can contact them.
Ask for the name of the court and the case number. Click here to check that information with the Arizona Judicial Branch online.
“There are legitimate third-party vendors who call to obtain payment on past-due accounts,” explained the Arizona Supreme Court news release. “Those vendors will be able to provide information you can confirm from public records. Those calls do not come from a Supreme Court phone number.”
Whatever you do, do not provide any information about your bank accounts or any personal details until you’ve done your due diligence.
[READ MORE: Senior citizen swindled out of $17K in 'Grandparent Scam']
Also, do not click any links or open any attachments in emails or texts you get unless you know and trust the source. Even if you do recognize the sender, you should be wary of unsolicited links and attachments.
Don’t get scammed. Tools can make scam calls, texts, and emails look real when they’re not. When in doubt, contact the court directly. Don’t click on links or open attachments until you can verify they’re real. https://t.co/IGiectSgnM— Az Supreme Court ⚖️ (@AZCourts) February 14, 2019
“Variations of these scams suggest that the person receiving the call must pay money to receive an inheritance, to resolve an outstanding warrant, or to avoid having immediate action taken against them for failure to pay a court fine or fee, failure to appear at a hearing, or for missing jury service,” according to the Arizona Supreme Court. “Another version of this scam involves supposedly paying off the legal debts of a stranger who claims to be interested in an online romance and eventual meeting with the intended victim.”
You can report a potential scam by contacting the court in question. They will tell you where to send information.
“The courts actively investigate scams that falsely use the name of Arizona’s courts, employees, judicial officers, or versions of the courts’ seals.”
If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact the Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 602-542-5763 (Phoenix), 520-628-6648 (Tucson) or 800-352-8431 (toll-free outside of metro Phoenix). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
[CBS 5 THIS MORNING: New twist to an old scam called the 'emergency scam']
Arizona Judicial Branch online
Facebook.com/ArizonaSupremeCourt
MORE STORIES ABOUT SCAMS
This phishing scam could wipe out your bank account
Scammers targeting Netflix subscribers through emails, police say
Scammers using your social media to trick you out of money
Boost in Social Security scams, Arizona AG warns
Mesa woman loses $200,000 to international romance scam
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' | Part 2
(1) comment
How can people be so gullible?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.