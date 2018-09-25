The ransomware scam is back.
We've talked about ransomware attacks many times in the past.
This is when your computer is held hostage until a "ransom" fee is paid.
Most ransomware attacks are the result of clicking on an infected email attachment or by visiting hacked or malicious websites.
When it comes to the ransomware scam, scammers are getting you to hand over your personal information and pay up, by holding you hostage with what they claim is damaging information.
People are falling for this because it seems so legitimate.
It starts with an email, then once you click on it, ransomware gets attached to your computer.
That's when the scammer scoops all your personal info and demands money.
If you don't send payment, they threaten to release all of your info to the public.
The best thing you can do is really pay attention to what they're saying.
If a scammer is trying to convince you that they know who you are and they have some dirt on you by using an old password, then immediately go and change your password and also make sure you've heightened any security on your account settings as well.
The Better Business Bureau has what's called a scam tracker.
Here, you can see all the local scams taking place and file yours for others to see.
It's incredible to see just how many people are reporting scams, here in Phoenix, and across the country.
CBS 5 will be tackling scams all day long in each of our newscasts.
You just heard about the ransomware scam.
Tonight at 5 and 6, Morgan Loew is taking on romance scams, including fake profiles on the tinder app!
At 10, he'll explain how crooks are going after your 401K.
Several years ago my mother got a call from a jerk claiming to be my son and begging for money. My mother laughed at him as at that time my son was deployed as an airborne ranger with the 82nd airborne.
