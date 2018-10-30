(3TV/CBS 5) − Beware: SIM swapping, also known as SIM hijacking or cell phone porting is becoming a real problem.
People like you are being scammed daily!
Hackers are using this tactic to gain control of people's cell numbers and access their social, email, and banking accounts.
According to the BBB, here's how the scam works: You receive a text message from your mobile carrier stating that your sim card has been "updated."
In most cases, your phone then stops working.
When you contact your cell phone company, they explain that your number was ported to another carrier – at your request.
How did this happen? Scammers called your cell phone carrier, claimed to be you and told them your sim card was lost or stolen.
They requested your number be transferred to a sim card already in their possession.
In most cases, scammers only need your home address or social security number to pose as you.
By the time you realize something's up, report the problem, and resolve it, several hours or days can pass.
That gives scammers time to access any account that verifies your identity via text message.
Scammers can access your bank account and make transfers, gather personal information from your email, and even steal your social media handles to impersonate you further.
Protect Yourself from SIM Swapping:
• Set up extra security with your mobile provider. Most major cell phone carriers allow you to set up additional verification measures that can prevent a stranger from successfully porting your phone number.
• Stop linking your phone number to your online accounts. Instead, create strong passwords and security questions.
• Be extra careful when sharing personal information. Never share your full name, phone number, address, and other personal information with people or companies you don't know and trust.
For more information if you've been targeted by this scam, help others avoid the same problem by reporting your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
