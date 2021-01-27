PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning the public about scam text messages asking for your personal information.
ADOT says the scammers are sending text messages to Arizonans claiming that the department needs their personal information to update their driver's licenses. ADOT says the text did not come from the department and it is an attempt to get people to hand over their personal information.
Do not open this text or click any links associated with it. The only ADOT website customers should use is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.
ADOT says they are working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement to protect Arizonans.