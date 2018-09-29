There's good news in the forecast!
According to the National Weather Service, today's high temperature of 103 in Phoenix could be the last 100-degree reading of the year.
It could also be the warmest temperature we'll see until next spring!
Major changes are in store for us in the coming week.
Plan on increasing clouds for Sunday and about a 30 percent chance for rain.
Monday and Tuesday will bring rain, clouds and cooler weather. The heaviest rain should fall Monday night into Tuesday.
Some flooding is even possible. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch for early Monday morning to late Tuesday night.
A Chance of rain will stay in the forecast through about Wednesday.
But all that rain could mean temps in the upper 80s. Sounds good to us. Hello, fall!
Some good news: Today's high temperature of 103° in Phoenix could very well be the last 100-degree reading of the year, as well as the warmest temperature until next spring. Today also marks the average date of the last 100° day. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 29, 2018
High in Phoenix yesterday was 105 but say goodbye to triple digits starting Sunday. High of 97 expected in Phoenix Sunday, falling into the 80s Monday with little or no change thru midweek! #azwx pic.twitter.com/uEoiaN6VmR— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 29, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.